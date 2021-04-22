ANL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.51%)
AVN 89.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.15%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.31%)
EPCL 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FCCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
HASCOL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
MLCF 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.33%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.84%)
PRL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
PTC 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.86%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 173.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
UNITY 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -12.73 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,321 Decreased By ▼ -231.23 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,175 Decreased By ▼ -131.39 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,485 Decreased By ▼ -18.33 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may rise to $1,818

  • A correction from the current level may be limited to $1,785, now a support.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,803 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $1,818.

The metal has cleared a lower resistance at $1,785. It is expected to extend its gains into the range of $1,818-$1,852.

A double-bottom forming around $1,677 indicates a further rise towards $1,852 as well.

A projection analysis reveals the nearest resistance at $1,803, the 100% projection level, only a break above which could confirm the target zone of $1,818-$1,852.

A correction from the current level may be limited to $1,785, now a support.

On the daily chart, gold seems to be heading towards the upper channel line around $1,851. The current rise is presumed to be as strong as the one from the Nov. 30 low of $1,764.29.

In terms of both dimension and duration, the rise looks incomplete.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Silver Spot gold gold price Asia Gold

Spot gold may rise to $1,818

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters