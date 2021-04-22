ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
Former MMA star Ronda Rousey expecting first child

  Rousey won judo bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before becoming the Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

LOS ANGELES: Ronda Rousey, who followed Olympic judo bronze with a stellar mixed martial arts career, is expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne.

Rousey revealed in a YouTube video on Wednesday that she's four months pregnant.

"I can't hide it anymore, so it's time to show it off," she said with a laugh as Browne gave her a kiss and a hug.

It was part of a video that clips of the 34-year-old attending doctor appointments with Browne.

Rousey won judo bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before becoming the Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion.

She won 13 straight bouts and helped stablish UFC as a global brand before fellow American Holly Holm knocked her out in 2015.

Rousey has also tried her hand at WWE wrestling and appeared in action movies, including "Expendables 3" and "Furious 7".

She and fellow fighter Browne have been married since 2017.

