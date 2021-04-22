PTI condemns ‘misbehaviour’ with speaker by Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday strongly condemned ‘misbehaviour’ with Speaker National Assembly by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and demanded an unconditional apology from him.

Speaking at a presser, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi MNA along with special assistant to the prime minister on political communications Shahbaz Gill, said that the way PML-N leader misbehaved with NA Speaker is ‘shameful and appalling’.

He demanded the PML-N leader to apologize from NA Speaker, saying whatever he did to the custodian of the House is simply not acceptable.

He also called upon the NA Speaker to ban entry of Khaqan Abbasi from entering parliament unless he extends an apology to him before the whole House.

“Threatening the Speaker inside the House and slapping him with a shoe is not only insult of parliament, it’s also an insult to the people of Pakistan,” he lamented.

“The national media and the people of Potohar should boycott Abbasi as he’s crossed all the limits of decency without any reason which can not be tolerated,” he added.

If this remained the behaviour of people’s elected representatives, he added, not a single functionary in this country will be speared as it will become a bad precedence.

“If the Speaker of National Assembly who is the custodian of the House is treated like this, what to talk of other government officials like deputy commissioners and other administration officials,’ he regretted.

The elected representatives, he added, are supposed to be the role models for their people, but the way PML-N and its leadership are threatening government functionaries is quite disgusting.

“These people [PML-N] want decisions of their choice whether it’s court, parliament or any other institution, which is not possible. And when they don’t get response of their choice, they resort to hooliganism and misbehave with institutions which we will not be allowed,” he added.

Abbasi said that the very posture of Khaqan Abbasi was undemocratic and immoral. He reiterated that political parties, media and intelligentsia should discourage such intolerant behaviour.

“Khaqan’s act was immoral and undemocratic which has hurt PTI as well as the nation. The PML-N leader’s threat to NA Speaker disgraced the House”, he added.

He said that Khaqan Abbasi told Asad Qaiser to hit him with his shoe, adding the way the former prime minister is issuing threats to his opponents is in no way acceptable.

“The presence of people like Khaqan Abbasi in parliament is a disgrace to the parliament as the presence of people like him [Khaqan Abbasi] will promote the culture of intolerance,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Gill also condemned the conduct of PML-N leader, saying the party known for its hooliganism should learn some manners especially when they are addressing the NA Speaker, who is the custodian of the House.

He said that the government is fulfilling the promises made with the people, as houses and flats are being constructed under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme so that the people could have their own houses.

