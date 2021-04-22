Commissioner forms body to monitor drainage

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that to deal with the monsoon rains a vigilance committee headed by DC Hyderabad and members from HDA, Wasa, Local Government and HMC was being formed which during rains would remain in the field and will monitor draining of rain water and other related matters.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for pre-monsoon at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Chief Engineer Hesco Hyderabad Zahid Hussain Mughal, MD Wasa Zahid Khimtio, Consultant of Hyderabad Development Package Shafi Muhammad Lakho, Assistant Commissioners Latifabad and City and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad directed MD Wasa to ensure desilting of drains and submit a detailed report on the present condition of the available machineries.

He also directed for draining accumulated water from vacant grounds so that in case of heavy rain water could be discharged from there immediately.

He directed to identify the low-lying areas of Hyderabad. He directed the Administrator, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Safdar Bughio to send him details of the work done for the cleaning of main drains, vehicles and available machineries.

The Commissioner Hyderabad directed the Hesco officers to reduce the duration of load shedding and exempt Wasa pumping stations from load shedding.

He said that most of the water supply problems in the city were faced due to load shedding and technical faults in Hesco’s system. The Divisional Commissioner directed the officers of the Cantonment Board to bring reforms in their system and they are responsible for cleaning and drainage of Thandi Sarak on the side of Shahbaz Building but they were not doing their job properly.

The Commissioner directed all the concerned departments to submit their contingency plans before April 29, 2021 including staff phone numbers, number of machinery and vehicles and problems being faced by them.

Addressing at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that considering the experience of previous rains, it has been observed that HMC staff was not working properly even though they had 12 lift machines, other vehicles and machineries. The DC also said that the staff of HMC remained absent during the monsoons and citizens expressed their anger on the district administration that is why HMC has to work properly and also send the number of its machinery and details of staff.

Officers of Wasa, Hesco, HMC and other departments gave a detailed briefing on the performance of their respective departments and available machinery.

