THE RUPEE: Down vs USD

KARACHI: On Wednesday after market close, PKR went down against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however went up against Euro for buying in open market while remaining unchanged for selling. It also remained unchanged against AED.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.10 and 153.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.20 and 153.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 30 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 183 and 184.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.50 and 41.75 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 40.55 and 40.75 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 153.20 Open Offer Rs 153.60 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 153.10 Offer Rate Rs 153.20 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee failed to sustain as it depreciated its worth against the greenback in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.50 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 152.90 and Rs 153.90 respectively.

On the contrary, the rupee showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates declined from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 212.70 and Rs 214.20 to Rs 212.00 and Rs 214.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 30 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.80(buying) and Rs 153.90(selling) against last rate of Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling).

It closed at Rs153.80(buying) and Rs 153.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

