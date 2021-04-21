Pakistan
141 more test positive for COVID-19
21 Apr 2021
HYDERABAD: The district health authorities on Wedneday diagnosed 141 persons infected with COVID-19 among some 750 tests which were performed during last 24 hours.
According to the daily situation report, the positivity rate had been recorded at 19 percent.
As many as 860 active cases exist in the district out of which 51 are admitted in the COVID 19 ward of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, 8 in Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi, and 801 are under home isolation.
Some 12,272 citizens of Hyderabad have recovered from the virus after infection while 302 lost the battle of their lives.
