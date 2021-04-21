Sindh Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W)

Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution on Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W), condemning the publication of sacrilegious sketches in France.

Senior minister, Syed Nasir Ali Shah, tabled the resolution in the provincial assembly. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP), Mufti Qasim Fakhri, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ghaffar Bilal, and Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Nusrat Sehar also tabled separate resolutions.

The house while condemning blasphemous caricatures in France also demanded the federal government to take measures for the prevention of the insulting activity.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani hailed the unity of the house on an important matter, saying, “It is a very important and sensitive issue and the entire house has been united over the matter.”

The house also prayed for those martyred and injured in recent clashes and countrywide protests.

Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Islami’s (JI) MPA, Abdul Rasheed demanded the removal of the Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, through a motion.

He also demanded to unban the proscribed organization and implementation of the agreements signed on Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W).