ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W)

  • Provincial minister, Syed Nasir Shah, tabled the resolution in the provincial assembly, followed by separate motions from TLP, PTI, and GDA members.
  • The house while condemning blasphemous caricatures in France also demanded of the federal government to take measures to prevent these activities.
Syed Ahmed 21 Apr 2021

Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution on Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W), condemning the publication of sacrilegious sketches in France.

Senior minister, Syed Nasir Ali Shah, tabled the resolution in the provincial assembly. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP), Mufti Qasim Fakhri, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ghaffar Bilal, and Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Nusrat Sehar also tabled separate resolutions.

The house while condemning blasphemous caricatures in France also demanded the federal government to take measures for the prevention of the insulting activity.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani hailed the unity of the house on an important matter, saying, “It is a very important and sensitive issue and the entire house has been united over the matter.”

The house also prayed for those martyred and injured in recent clashes and countrywide protests.

Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Islami’s (JI) MPA, Abdul Rasheed demanded the removal of the Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, through a motion.

He also demanded to unban the proscribed organization and implementation of the agreements signed on Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W).

resolution Sindh Assembly Namoos e Risalat TLP resolution on namoos e risalat blasphemous sketches

Sindh Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on Namoos-e-Risalat (S.A.W)

Govt will have to shut down major cities if current COVID-19 wave continues, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters