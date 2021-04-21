Rupee sheds 25 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 25 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs153.23 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs152.98.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs153 and Rs153.8 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 41 paisa and closed at Rs184.06 against the last day’s trading of Rs183.65, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.41, whereas a decrease of 40 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs213.69 as compared to its last closing of Rs 214.09.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 41.71 and Rs 40.85 respectively.