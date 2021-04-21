ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over 40mn children vaccinated against polio in second drive

  • The programme is successfully achieving its targets to build the immunity of children that remain at risk of polio.
APP 21 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: More than 40 million children under five years received vaccination during the second nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year.

The campaign was conducted from March 29 to April 2 in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and from April 11 to 15 in Balochistan.

During the campaign, more than 285,000 “Sehat Tahafuz” frontline workers visited families and caregivers going house-to-house and ensured vaccination of children from the crippling polio virus.

The programme is successfully achieving its targets to build the immunity of children that remain at risk of polio.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said "While we focus on new vaccines, such as COVID-19, there remains a need to ensure routine vaccinations are not missed."

"We know many children have missed their vaccines and it is critical to accept vaccines every time they are offered by the teams,” Dr. Faisal Sultan added highlighting the importance of the polio vaccine.

He said that Polio workers are our real heroes, who made this critical campaign successful and achieved 100 percent results amid third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), Dr. Shahzad Baig said that the programme has witnessed a great reduction in number of polio cases since January 2021.

He added only one wild polio case has been reported in Pakistan over the last four months. "It is a result of tremendous efforts and hard work of our teams."

He said “The support of parents, community leaders, security forces, media and religious leaders helped our frontline workers to reach children in need and is highly commendable.”

He said that the Sehat Tahhafuz helpline 1166 and whatsApp helpline 03467776546 helped parents assist in reporting missed children during the campaign, and all reported missed children received the vaccination.

He said that the polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children, preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis.

He said that Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five years.

It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease, he added.

Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free.

Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan.

anti Polio Campaign second drive

Over 40mn children vaccinated against polio in second drive

Govt will have to shut down major cities if current COVID-19 wave continues, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters