Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs400 to Rs104,000 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
21 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs104,000 against its sale at Rs103,600 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs89,163 against its sale at Rs88,820 whereas the price of 22 karat went up to Rs81,733 from Rs81,419.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1350 and Rs1157.40 respectively.
The gold price in the international market decreased by $8 witnessed and was traded at $1781 as compared $1773.
