Pakistan

Pakistan values Turkey’s efforts for Afghan peace: FO spokesperson

  • The spokesperson said Pakistan would continue to work with the international community in the efforts to seek lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
APP 21 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday said it valued Turkey’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would not miss the opportunity to work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, during next finalization of meeting.

Responding to media queries on the postponement of Afghan Peace Process conference due to be held in Turkey, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan hoped that the meeting of Afghan leadership in Turkey, on the new dates once finalized, would be an important opportunity for the Afghans to make progress towards a negotiated political settlement.

“Pakistan has been consistently supporting and facilitating the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. We have always maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan,” he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan would continue to work with the international community in the efforts to seek lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

