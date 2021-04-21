Markets
US oil may retest support at $61.35
- The failure marked the completion of the bounce from the March 23 low of $57.25.
21 Apr 2021
SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $61.35 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall towards $59.78.
The downtrend from $67.98 could have resumed, as suggested by the drop on Tuesday. The trend is riding on a wave C which is capable of travelling to $57.25.
Resistance is at $62.62, a break above which could lead to a gain to $63.88.
On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $64.12.
The failure marked the completion of the bounce from the March 23 low of $57.25.
The current wave c may travel into a range of $55.50-$57.88.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies
US oil may retest support at $61.35
PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies
India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours
Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire
China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit
Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya
Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence
EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect
UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin
Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict
Read more stories
Comments