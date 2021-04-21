World
Myanmar military says junta leader to join ASEAN summit
- Zaw Min Tun did not answer calls from Reuters seeking confirmation of the report.
21 Apr 2021
A spokesman for Myanmar's military has confirmed that junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will attend a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders at the weekend, Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.
Spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the military commander would attend the Jakarta meeting on Saturday of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Nikkei Asia reported.
Zaw Min Tun did not answer calls from Reuters seeking confirmation of the report.
Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies
Myanmar military says junta leader to join ASEAN summit
PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies
India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours
Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire
China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit
Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya
Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence
EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect
UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin
Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict
Read more stories
Comments