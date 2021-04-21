Myanmar military says junta leader to join ASEAN summit

A spokesman for Myanmar's military has confirmed that junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will attend a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders at the weekend, Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.

Spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the military commander would attend the Jakarta meeting on Saturday of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Nikkei Asia reported.

Zaw Min Tun did not answer calls from Reuters seeking confirmation of the report.