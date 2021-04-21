ANL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.73%)
ASC 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.96%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.55%)
DGKC 119.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.32%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.09%)
FCCL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
FFL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
JSCL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.84%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.54%)
PAEL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.46%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.61%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.2%)
TRG 171.75 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (4.08%)
UNITY 32.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.94%)
BR100 4,854 Decreased By ▼ -17.51 (-0.36%)
BR30 25,489 Decreased By ▼ -96.53 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,273 Decreased By ▼ -127.26 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,506 Decreased By ▼ -26.93 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
World

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

  • Health ministry figures showed 295,000 new cases in 24 hours, on a par with numbers seen in the United States in January.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

NEW DELHI: India recorded more than 2,000 Covid deaths on Wednesday and almost 300,000 new cases, among the world's biggest daily totals since the pandemic began, official data showed.

Health ministry figures showed 295,000 new cases in 24 hours, on a par with numbers seen in the United States in January, and 2,023 fatalities, bringing the country's total death toll to 182,553.

