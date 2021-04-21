World
India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours
- Health ministry figures showed 295,000 new cases in 24 hours, on a par with numbers seen in the United States in January.
21 Apr 2021
NEW DELHI: India recorded more than 2,000 Covid deaths on Wednesday and almost 300,000 new cases, among the world's biggest daily totals since the pandemic began, official data showed.
Health ministry figures showed 295,000 new cases in 24 hours, on a par with numbers seen in the United States in January, and 2,023 fatalities, bringing the country's total death toll to 182,553.
Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies
India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours
PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies
Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire
China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit
Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya
Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence
EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect
UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin
Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict
Read more stories
Comments