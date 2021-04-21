World
Biden calls 'systemic racism' a 'stain on our nation's soul'
21 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden called "systemic racism" a "stain on our nation's soul" Tuesday in remarks after a jury convicted a white former police officer of murdering a Black man during an arrest.
In nationally televised remarks, Biden also called for "confronting head on systemic racism and the racial disparities that exist in policing and our criminal justice system."
