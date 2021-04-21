FM arrives in Iran to hold talks with leadership

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived here in Iran’s capital on a three-day official visit on Tuesday at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif.

Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Syed Rasool Moosavi, Pakistan’s ambassador in Tehran, Raheem Hayat Qureshi and senior officials received him.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Zarif. He will call on President Dr. Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. He will also visit the city of Mashhad.

During the delegation-level talks, the two Foreign Ministers will review bilateral relations with a view to further deepening cooperation in diverse fields. The two sides will discuss regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. They will also deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).