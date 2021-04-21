Punjab reports 104 deaths in last 24 hours

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc as 104 more deaths were reported across Punjab, including 46 in Lahore, during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 7561.

Out of a record 41074 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours in Punjab, as many as 3228 fresh virus cases were reported across the province including 1748 in Lahore taking the provincial tally of cases to 273,566.

The positivity rate of the virus has slightly declined to 7.86% from the previous 7.97%.

With the recovery of 2432 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 220514.

On the other hand, as many as 4,286 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total recoveries to 667,131, showing a recovery rate of 87 percent. In Lahore, 1748 fresh Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. There is burden on health facilities as around 40 ventilators are available out of 250 ventilators.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases, the burden on public sector hospitals is increasing due to the heavily occupied HDUs and ICUs as well as ventilators.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 145617 cases and 3108 deaths, Rawalpindi 21859 cases and 1205 deaths, Faisalabad 16560 cases and 753 deaths, Multan 12730 cases and 493 deaths, Bahawalpur 5941 cases and 192 deaths, Gujranwala 7064 cases and 255 deaths, Gujrat 6428 cases and 107 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 3896 cases and 162 deaths, Sargodha 5757 cases and 190 deaths, Sheikhupura 2828 cases and 78 deaths and Sialkot reported 6282 cases and 205 deaths.

The coronavirus is also hitting the children and a child lost his life at Children’s Hospital Lahore. According to the hospital administration, a total of seven children aged between four and 15 were under treatment at the Children’s Hospital. During the last 24 hours, one child who was Covid-19 positive was brought to the hospital while one child died of the coronavirus.

On the other hand, in the wake of surge in coronavirus cases, the provincial government has provided 15 more ventilators to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said here Tuesday that with provision of more ventilators, the patients who are in critical condition will be timely shifted to ventilators thus increasing the chances of their recovery.

Principal PGMI further stated that more than 2,000 patients visit the Emergency Department daily for treatment and a special counter has been set up to check their blood pressure and temperature where medical staff is also deployed round the clock.

He said the third wave of corona is more dangerous and serious than the previous ones and doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will deal with their professional capabilities.

He appealed to the people to follow SOPs and get free vaccination facility as early as possible.

Moreover, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the situation of Covid-19 in Punjab is very critical and the government is ensuring strict implementation of SOPs besides providing more ventilators. Dr Firdous said that Punjab will buy the vaccine against Covid from its own resources.

