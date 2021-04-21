ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Pakistan

Fitrana fixed at Rs140 per person

APP 21 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: This year’s minimum Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana, an obligatory charitable donation all Muslims are required to pay during Ramazan, has been set at Rs140 per person, said former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Tuesday.

Under the Islamic Shariah, the rate for Fitrana per person can be based on one of the prices of flour, dates, raisin, cheese, or barley.

The minimum amount that should be given in charity is Rs140 with respect to wheat, in accordance with barley it is Rs 320, with respect to price of dates and raisins it is Rs 960 and 1,920 respectively.

The Fidya amount needed to be paid for the 30 days with respect to wheat price is Rs 8,400; with respect to barley Rs 19,200; with respect to dates Rs 57,600; and with respect to raisins Rs115,200.

Sadaqa-tul-Fitr, also known as Zakatul-Fitr, is a small amount of food to be given in charity before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. It is not advisable to pay after Eid prayer. However, if a person has failed to pay Fitrana at proper time, then he/she should pay it as soon as possible. This amount is separate from the annual payment of Zakat, which is one of the pillars of Islam.

Unlike Zakat, which is calculated annually as a percentage of extra wealth, the Sadaqat-ul-Fitr is to be paid equally by every Muslim man, woman and child.

Meanwhile, Darul Ifta Peshawar has announced Rs120 as Fitra with respect to wheat; Rs280, barley; Rs700 dates and Rs1,400 per head with respect to raisin.

