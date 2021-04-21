Fitrana fixed at Rs140 per person

ISLAMABAD: This year’s minimum Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana, an obligatory charitable donation all Muslims are required to pay during Ramazan, has been set at Rs140 per person, said former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Tuesday.

Under the Islamic Shariah, the rate for Fitrana per person can be based on one of the prices of flour, dates, raisin, cheese, or barley.

The minimum amount that should be given in charity is Rs140 with respect to wheat, in accordance with barley it is Rs 320, with respect to price of dates and raisins it is Rs 960 and 1,920 respectively.

The Fidya amount needed to be paid for the 30 days with respect to wheat price is Rs 8,400; with respect to barley Rs 19,200; with respect to dates Rs 57,600; and with respect to raisins Rs115,200.

Sadaqa-tul-Fitr, also known as Zakatul-Fitr, is a small amount of food to be given in charity before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. It is not advisable to pay after Eid prayer. However, if a person has failed to pay Fitrana at proper time, then he/she should pay it as soon as possible. This amount is separate from the annual payment of Zakat, which is one of the pillars of Islam.

Unlike Zakat, which is calculated annually as a percentage of extra wealth, the Sadaqat-ul-Fitr is to be paid equally by every Muslim man, woman and child.

Meanwhile, Darul Ifta Peshawar has announced Rs120 as Fitra with respect to wheat; Rs280, barley; Rs700 dates and Rs1,400 per head with respect to raisin.