ANL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.11%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.32%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
DGKC 121.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
HASCOL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HUBC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
JSCL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.18%)
KAPCO 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
PTC 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TRG 173.15 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (4.93%)
UNITY 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 21.13 (0.43%)
BR30 25,768 Increased By ▲ 182.52 (0.71%)
KSE100 45,534 Increased By ▲ 134.39 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,613 Increased By ▲ 80.08 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business & Finance

Issuing instrument in nature of redeemable capital: SECP notifies list of investors, funds and schemes

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified the list of ...
Sohail Sarfraz Updated 21 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified the list of investors/funds/schemes to whom any instrument in the nature of redeemable capital may be issued by the companies.

According to a notification issued by the SECP here on Tuesday, the SECP has notified the following persons to whom any instrument in the nature of redeemable capital may be issued by a company, subject to the terms and conditions: (i) mutual funds, Voluntary Pension Schemes and private fund being managed by NBFC; (ii) insurer registered under the Insurance Ordinance, 2000; (iii) a Securities Broker; (iv) a Fund and Trust as defined in the Employees Contributory Funds (Investment in Listed Securities) Regulations, 2018; (v) a company and body corporate as defined in the Companies Act, 2017; (vi) all individual investors including accredited individual investors, in case of Government Debt Securities, and debt securities whose debt servicing is guaranteed by the government; (vii) accredited individual investors, in case of corporate debt instruments: Provided that the company shall ensure that the instrument is not placed to more than 50 accredited individual investors; information memorandum contains all applicable information/disclosures as prescribed under the Public Offering Regulations, 2017; and instrument is not sold to non-accredited investors in secondary market.

The “accredited individual investor” means an individual investor registered with National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited and having net assets of Rs5 million or more; and “Government Debt Securities” means a debt security such as Treasury Bill (T-Bill), Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB), Government of Pakistan (GoP) Ijarah Sukuk and any other debt instrument issued by the federal government, provisional government, Local Government/ Authority, and any other statutory body, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP NBFC Insurance mutual funds Pension Schemes

