ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC directs CS to ensure availability of sugar at Rs85

Recorder Report 21 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday censured the government for making the citizens stand in long queues to buy subsidized sugar and directed the Chief Secretary to ensure availability of sugar in all retail outlets at rate of Rs 85 per kg.

The court also sough written undertaking from Chief Secretary and other responsible offiicals for availibility of sugar at retail outlets in the province of Punjab.

The court had temporarily allowed the government to lift sugar from the mills at Rs 80 to meet the demand during the holy month of Ramzan.

The court adjourned the proceedings of petitions of sugar mills owners for Wednesday (today) after the law officer sought time to submit an undertaking on behalf of the government. The court observed, “The government has made the people beggar in the name of Rs 15 discount on sugar’s price”. The court said the making the people stand in the queues for purchasing subsidized sugar was against dignity and self-respect.

“Since dignity of a citizen is inviolable under the Constitution, therefore, lining up the people to purchase sugar at subsidized rate on any pretext is against command of the Constitution,” the court reminded the government’s law officer and the cane commissioner, present in the court.

The court therefore asked the government to rectify the practice and ensure that the people got the subsidized sugar without standing in the long queues.

Earlier, the cane commissioner also assured the court that the sugar would be lifted from the mills through registered dealers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LHC Sugar Lahore High Court Court sugar price

LHC directs CS to ensure availability of sugar at Rs85

Asia consumer business: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats

Govt says not lifting ban on TLP

UAE rolls over repayment of $2bn deposit

PSX regains footing: BRIndex100 roars back

Setting up of centralised database approved: Cabinet sharpens its focus on food items

IGCF says wants to reduce indirect equity investment in BPPL

Non-lapsable ‘Ehsaas Donation Fund’ established

Xi calls for fairer world order

HBL Q1 2021 results: PAT rises 108pc

Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.