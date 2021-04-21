Chad President Deby dies after battling rebels

N’DJAMENA: Chad’s President Idriss Deby Itno died Tuesday from wounds sustained in battle after three decades in power, the army said, opening a period of uncertainty in a country that is a key strategic ally of the West in a troubled region.

His son was immediately named transitional leader as head of a military council and both the government and parliament were dissolved, but the army vowed “free and democratic” elections after an 18-month transitional period.

The shock news of Deby’s death came only the day after the 68-year-old career military man was proclaimed the winner of a presidential election that had given him a sixth term in office.

The army also announced a curfew and border closures.

Deby, often called “marshal” due to his military rank, had ruled Chad with an iron fist since taking power on the back of a coup in 1990. He was nonetheless a key ally in the West’s anti-jihadist campaign in the troubled Sahel region, particularly due to Chad’s ability to supply weaponry and soldiers.

Former colonial power France hailed Deby as a “courageous friend” and called for a stable, peaceful transition.

Following the announcement of his death on state television, presidential guard officers in civilian clothes roamed the capital N’Djamena with walkie-talkies and handguns.

Police in black uniforms and masks were also deployed, although the military presence was no more intensive than since a rebel offensive began on April 11, the day of the presidential election.

Schools closed and panicked parents sought their children. Government offices also shut. The army said Deby had been commanding his forces at the weekend as they fought rebels who had launched a major incursion into the north of the oil-producing country on election day.