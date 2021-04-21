CAA updates international travel categories

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday has extended its travel advisory for passengers arriving from foreign countries till April 24 in wake of COVID-19 third wave. The CAA has updated its category C for international travel and added India to the list. South Africa, Portugal, Ireland, Netherland, Botswana, Zambia and Brazil are already included in the list. The number of countries included in category C currently stands at 24. Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA. The travellers from these 24 countries (A category) will not have to present their Covid reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding.