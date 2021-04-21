KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 121,165 tonnes of cargos comprising 95,981 tonnes of import cargo and 59,836 tonnes of export cargos during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 95,981 comprised of 79,193 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,326 tonnes of Bulk Cargos, 2,833 tonnes of DAP, 4,000 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 4,893 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 2,736 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargos of 25,184 tonnes comprised of 13,383 tonnes of containerized cargo, 11,801 tonnes of Clinkers.

A total of 6,817 containers were handled out of which 4,766 were of imports and 2051 were of exports. 4766 import containers comprised of 2098 of 20s and 1139 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 26 of 20s and 182 of 40s. Export containers 2051 comprised of 298 of 20s and 234 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 593 of 20s and 346 of 40s.

There were five ships namely Merapi, MOL Generosity, Ever Uusula, X-Press Kilimanjaro and Monoceros Leader have sailed out to sea during the expected period.

There were six vessels viz. MSC Bhavya, Paxi, Monoceros Leader, As Sicilia, Solar Nesrin, Tim s, Ever Dainty and Kota Naluri currency at berths.

There are three ships namely MSCBhayya, Tim s and Kota Naluri expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are 12 vessels viZ. Chem Jupiter, Archagelos Gabriel, Sea Power, Oriental

Freesia, MT Lahore, As Cypria, Wan Hai 611, Norderney, Run FU 3, Gail, and Hai Yang Zhi Hua due to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 211,405 tonnes, comprising 164,513 tonnes imports cargo and 46,892 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,218 Containers (750 TEUs imports and 2,468 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

Following were the high lights in tonnes during last 24 hours .

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them an edible oil carrier ‘Banglar Agrajatra’ and four more ships, Al-Rekkayyat, Ionic Unicorn, Maersk Chicago & MSC Asya carrying Palm oil, Natural gas, Coal and Containers are expected take berths at LCT, EETL, PIBT and QICT on Tuesday, 20th April, while another bulk cargo carrier ‘Adam Pearl’ scheduled to load Rice is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 21st April-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021