ANL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.41%)
ASC 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.69%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
AVN 94.50 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.6%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.49%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
HASCOL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
KAPCO 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
PAEL 36.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PRL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.42%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
TRG 168.31 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2%)
UNITY 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 16.68 (0.34%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 124.86 (0.49%)
KSE100 45,510 Increased By ▲ 109.97 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,593 Increased By ▲ 59.6 (0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Investment in Balochistan: Setting up of Islamabad, Karachi offices aiding investors: BBoIT

APP Updated 21 Apr 2021

QUETTA: Chief Executive Officer Farman Zarkoon of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Tuesday said that the establishment of offices in Islamabad and Karachi has proved to be important for the promotion of domestic and foreign investments.

These offices are aiding to provide investors the necessary information regarding incentives provided under the government’s investment policy, also information and guidance is being provided on investment opportunities in various sectors in the province. Balochistan is a land of investment opportunities, he stated in his statement issued here.

He said that investment in Balochistan would be strongly encouraged by domestic and international investors saying that it was the policy of the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani to promote investment in the province for the betterment of the economy.

For this, it is necessary to provide facilities to the investors and the business community at their doorsteps along with providing facilities to domestic investors and the business community from the offices in Islamabad and Karachi, he noted.

He said it was necessary to provide other information on visas, security, travelling, NOC, Registration etc to foreign investors.

He further mentioned that the BBoIT was the first provincial investment board in the country to take such an initiative after the establishment of BBoIT’s Islamabad the international community, business community, diplomatic missions’ close liaison has been established.

While close and effective coordination with key federal agencies including CPEC Authority and Federal BOI has been implemented as well, he informed. He said that being an economic hub of the country, the establishment of office in Karachi many benefits are being reaping given these measures, investors’ confidence in investing in Balochistan has increased manifolds.

BBoIT Farman Zarkoon Investment in Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani

Investment in Balochistan: Setting up of Islamabad, Karachi offices aiding investors: BBoIT

US Jury holds former policeman Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd

Govt calls NA vote on envoy

Asia consumer business: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats

Govt says not lifting ban on TLP

UAE rolls over repayment of $2bn deposit

PSX regains footing: BRIndex100 roars back

Setting up of centralised database approved: Cabinet sharpens its focus on food items

IGCF says wants to reduce indirect equity investment in BPPL

Non-lapsable ‘Ehsaas Donation Fund’ established

Xi calls for fairer world order

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.