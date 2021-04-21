ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 21 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Shell Pakistan Limited          07-04-2021    21-04-2021      NIL                        21-04-2021
BIPL Securities Limited         13-04-2021    21-04-2021      NIL                        21-04-2021
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Limited              14-04-2021    21-04-2021   250% (F)       12-04-2021     21-04-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd.    14-04-2021    21-04-2021   7.5% (F)       12-04-2021     21-04-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd. #     14-04-2021    21-04-2021                                 21-04-2021
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd.   17-04-2021    21-04-2021      NIL                        21-04-2021
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd         17-04-2021    21-04-2021    50% (F)       15-04-2021     21-04-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd.       14-04-2021    22-04-2021      NIL                        22-04-2021
TPL Insurance Limited           17-04-2021    22-04-2021      NIL                        22-04-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       17-04-2021    22-04-2021   280% (F)       15-04-2021     22-04-2021
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd.    13-04-2021    23-04-2021   200% (F)       09-04-2021     23-04-2021
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd. #     17-04-2021    23-04-2021                                 23-04-2021
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited                 17-04-2021    24-04-2021      NIL                        24-04-2021
Lalpir Power Limited            17-04-2021    26-04-2021    10% (F)       15-04-2021     26-04-2021
Pakgen Power Limited            17-04-2021    26-04-2021    10% (F)       15-04-2021     26-04-2021
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited     19-04-2021    26-04-2021      NIL                        26-04-2021
Saif Power Limited              19-04-2021    26-04-2021    25% (F)       15-04-2021     26-04-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Co. Ltd.      20-04-2021    26-04-2021    25% (F)       16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited                 20-04-2021    26-04-2021      NIL                        26-04-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                       20-04-2021    26-04-2021                                 26-04-2021
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         20-04-2021    26-04-2021     20% B        16-04-2021     26-04-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       20-04-2021    26-04-2021    20% (F)       16-04-2021     26-04-2021
AGP Limited                     20-04-2021    26-04-2021    10% (F)       16-04-2021     26-04-2021
KSB Pumps Co. Ltd.              20-04-2021    27-04-2021    5% (F)        16-04-2021     27-04-2021
Premier Insurance Limited       20-04-2021    27-04-2021      NIL                        27-04-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited         20-04-2021    27-04-2021   610% (F)       16-04-2021     27-04-2021
AKD Capital Limited #           21-04-2021    27-04-2021                                 27-04-2021
SME Leasing Limited             21-04-2021    27-04-2021      NIL                        27-04-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited                         21-04-2021    27-04-2021      NIL                        27-04-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited #                       21-04-2021    27-04-2021                                 27-04-2021
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited                         21-04-2021    27-04-2021    65% (F)       19-04-2021     27-04-2021
Bata Pakistan Limited           21-04-2021    27-04-2021      NIL                        27-04-2021
Adamjee Insurance
Company Limited                 21-04-2021    27-04-2021   12.5% (F)      19-04-2021     27-04-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co.Ltd.                         20-04-2021    28-04-2021      Nil                        28-04-2021
JS Global Capital Limited       21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
IGI Life Insurance Limited      21-04-2021    28-04-2021      NIL                        28-04-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Limited                         21-04-2021    28-04-2021                                 28-04-2021
Service Industries Limited      22-04-2021    28-04-2021  150%(F),100%    20-04-2021     28-04-2021
Habib Insurance Company
Limited                         17-04-2021    29-04-2021    10% (F)       15-04-2021     29-04-2021
Reliance Insurance Company
Limited                         19-04-2021    29-04-2021    7.50% B       15-04-2021     29-04-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited                         21-04-2021    29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited      22-04-2021    29-04-2021    50% (F)       20-04-2021     29-04-2021
IGI Holdings Limited            22-04-2021    29-04-2021    50% (F)       20-04-2021     29-04-2021
Century Insurance Co. Ltd.      23-04-2021    29-04-2021    20% (F)       21-04-2021     29-04-2021
Asia Insurance Co. Ltd.         23-04-2021    29-04-2021   10% (F),       21-04-2021     29-04-2021
                                                             10% B
Shaheen Insurance Co. Ltd.      23-04-2021    29-04-2021      NIL                        29-04-2021
Agritech Limited                23-04-2021    29-04-2021      NIL                        29-04-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.         23-04-2021    29-04-2021      NIL                        29-04-2021
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd.      17-04-2021    30-04-2021    50% R**       15-04-2021     23-04-2021
Packages Limited                17-04-2021    30-04-2021   225% (F)       15-04-2021     30-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited    22-04-2021    30-04-2021      NIL                        30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited #    23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Ltd.        23-04-2021    30-04-2021      NIL                        30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms
Limited #                       23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited                 23-04-2021    30-04-2021      NIL                        30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile MIlls
Limited #                       23-04-2021    30-04-2021                                 30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited       24-04-2021    30-04-2021      NIL                        30-04-2021
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Limited                 24-04-2021    30-04-2021      NIL                        30-04-2021
East West Insurance Co. Ltd.    24-04-2021    30-04-2021      NIL                        30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited         24-04-2021    30-04-2021      NIL                        30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-04-2021    30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited            26-04-2021    02-05-2021      NIL                        29-04-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings psx companies Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

