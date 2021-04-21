KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Shell Pakistan Limited 07-04-2021 21-04-2021 NIL 21-04-2021
BIPL Securities Limited 13-04-2021 21-04-2021 NIL 21-04-2021
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Limited 14-04-2021 21-04-2021 250% (F) 12-04-2021 21-04-2021
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd. 14-04-2021 21-04-2021 7.5% (F) 12-04-2021 21-04-2021
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd. # 14-04-2021 21-04-2021 21-04-2021
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd. 17-04-2021 21-04-2021 NIL 21-04-2021
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 17-04-2021 21-04-2021 50% (F) 15-04-2021 21-04-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd. 14-04-2021 22-04-2021 NIL 22-04-2021
TPL Insurance Limited 17-04-2021 22-04-2021 NIL 22-04-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 17-04-2021 22-04-2021 280% (F) 15-04-2021 22-04-2021
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd. 13-04-2021 23-04-2021 200% (F) 09-04-2021 23-04-2021
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd. # 17-04-2021 23-04-2021 23-04-2021
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited 17-04-2021 24-04-2021 NIL 24-04-2021
Lalpir Power Limited 17-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021
Pakgen Power Limited 17-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 19-04-2021 26-04-2021 NIL 26-04-2021
Saif Power Limited 19-04-2021 26-04-2021 25% (F) 15-04-2021 26-04-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Co. Ltd. 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 25% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 NIL 26-04-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited # 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 26-04-2021
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 20% B 16-04-2021 26-04-2021
Engro Corporation Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 20% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021
AGP Limited 20-04-2021 26-04-2021 10% (F) 16-04-2021 26-04-2021
KSB Pumps Co. Ltd. 20-04-2021 27-04-2021 5% (F) 16-04-2021 27-04-2021
Premier Insurance Limited 20-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited 20-04-2021 27-04-2021 610% (F) 16-04-2021 27-04-2021
AKD Capital Limited # 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 27-04-2021
SME Leasing Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited # 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 27-04-2021
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 65% (F) 19-04-2021 27-04-2021
Bata Pakistan Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 NIL 27-04-2021
Adamjee Insurance
Company Limited 21-04-2021 27-04-2021 12.5% (F) 19-04-2021 27-04-2021
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co.Ltd. 20-04-2021 28-04-2021 Nil 28-04-2021
JS Global Capital Limited 21-04-2021 28-04-2021 28-04-2021
IGI Life Insurance Limited 21-04-2021 28-04-2021 NIL 28-04-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Limited 21-04-2021 28-04-2021 28-04-2021
Service Industries Limited 22-04-2021 28-04-2021 150%(F),100% 20-04-2021 28-04-2021
Habib Insurance Company
Limited 17-04-2021 29-04-2021 10% (F) 15-04-2021 29-04-2021
Reliance Insurance Company
Limited 19-04-2021 29-04-2021 7.50% B 15-04-2021 29-04-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited 21-04-2021 29-04-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited 22-04-2021 29-04-2021 50% (F) 20-04-2021 29-04-2021
IGI Holdings Limited 22-04-2021 29-04-2021 50% (F) 20-04-2021 29-04-2021
Century Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 20% (F) 21-04-2021 29-04-2021
Asia Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 10% (F), 21-04-2021 29-04-2021
10% B
Shaheen Insurance Co. Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
Agritech Limited 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 23-04-2021 29-04-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd. 17-04-2021 30-04-2021 50% R** 15-04-2021 23-04-2021
Packages Limited 17-04-2021 30-04-2021 225% (F) 15-04-2021 30-04-2021
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Limited 22-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
Tata Textile Mills Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan Ltd. 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
Mitchells Fruit Farms
Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile MIlls
Limited # 23-04-2021 30-04-2021 30-04-2021
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
East West Insurance Co. Ltd. 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
PICIC Insurance Limited 24-04-2021 30-04-2021 NIL 30-04-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 29-04-2021 30-04-2021
Pak Elektron Limited 26-04-2021 02-05-2021 NIL 29-04-2021
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **
Preference Right Shares ***
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.