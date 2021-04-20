World
Nepal approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
- Nepal began is vaccination campaign in January with AstraZeneca vaccines provided by India but suspended it last month following lack of supply.
- "Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorization of Russia's Sputnik V in Nepal," Santosh K.C, a senior official in the Department of Drug Administration, told Reuters.
20 Apr 2021
KATHMANDU: Nepal gave conditional approval on Tuesday for the emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, an official of the drug regulator said, as the country recorded the highest daily increase of infections in four months.
Nepal began is vaccination campaign in January with AstraZeneca vaccines provided by India but suspended it last month following lack of supply.
"Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorization of Russia's Sputnik V in Nepal," Santosh K.C, a senior official in the Department of Drug Administration, told Reuters.
Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly
Nepal approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail
PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively
FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit
UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan
Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today
UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data
Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid
CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns
EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India
J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses
Read more stories
Comments