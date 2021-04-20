Leather goods exports increase 6.66pc in 9 months

ISLAMABAD: The exports of leather goods witnessed an increase of 6.66 percent during the nine months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported leather worth US $427.726 million during July-March (2020-21) against the exports of $401.025 million during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 6.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the leather products, the exports of leather garments increased by 0.95 percent, from $217.525 million last year to $219.592 million during the current year.

The leather gloves exports also rose by 11.98 percent by going up from $174.923 million to $195.872 million.

Likewise, the exports of all other leather commodities also increased by 42.96 percent during the period under review as these went up from $8.577 million last year to $12.262 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the leather exports also increased by 16.74 percent during the month of March 2021 compared to the same month of last year.

The leather exports during March 2021 were recorded at $45.709 million against the exports of $39.154 million in March 2020.

During the period under review, the leather garments and leather gloves exports also rose by 6.78 and 24.84 percent respectively. In addition, the exports of all other leather goods increased by 44.71 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather products increased by 9.95 percent during March 2021 as compared to the exports of $41.571 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather garments however decreased by 9.54 percent whereas the export of leather gloves and all other leather goods increased by 32.56 percent and 16.90 percent respectively.