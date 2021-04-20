CM Kamal says land be specified for new industries

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan has said that for promotion of investment, business oriented projects be devised. Population of Quetta is rapidly increasing, hence, for setting up new industries, land be specified out of Quetta city.

These views were expressed by him while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday to review concept papers of development schemes of Industries and Commerce Department and Home and Tribal Affairs Department to be reflected in the PSDP for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Khan directed the authorities concerned to devise concerted strategies for modern policing and holistic security planning.

He urged the authorities to adopt measures for further strengthening police and levies force.

The meeting was attended by Mir Ziaullah Langove, Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Hafiz Abdul Basit, Additional Chief Secretary (Development), Planning and Development Department, Arshad Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Zahid Saleem, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, Pasand Khan Buledi, Secretary, Finance Department, Secretary, Information Department, Additional Secretary, Industries, Managing Director, LIEDA and other concerned authorities.