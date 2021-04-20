Markets
Palm oil may hover above 3,659 ringgit
- The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave c, which is capable of travelling below 3,659 ringgit. This wave may end around 3,659 ringgit, if it is very weak.
SINGAPORE: Palm oil contract has found a support at 3,659 ringgit per tonne. It may hover above this level or bounce into the range of 3,761-3,844 ringgit.
The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave c, which is capable of travelling below 3,659 ringgit. This wave may end around 3,659 ringgit, if it is very weak.
A break below 3,659 ringgit could open the way towards the range of 3,544-3,597 ringgit range. On the daily chart, a high-low bottom could still be developing above a rising trendline. As long as the trendline remains intact, the uptrend will be steady.
