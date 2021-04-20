Law will take course, if it violated: Sindh CM

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on Monday, said that his government will not stop peaceful protests but law will take its course, if anyone tried to violate the law.

After appearing before Accountability Court in illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC and SNPC-II) and money laundering case, to a question about shutter down strike call after violent clashes between police and banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), he said he did not know about the details that what happened in Lahore, on Sunday as it was not aired on media but in its reaction Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced a countrywide shutter down strike.

“We are in contact with the relevant people and if anyone wants to shut their shop/business and transport as per their own will then can do so,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Sindh government would not stop peaceful protests.

The authorities would take measures, if a law and order situation was created, he said, adding he hoped that better sense would prevail.

He also said the protest started five to six days ago, but the provinces were not taken into confidence by the federal government.

“We can find a better solution, if you take all stakeholders into confidence,” he said.

Shah said that he was unaware of the talks and only came to know about the statement of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid at Sehri that talks had started with the protesters.

“I do not know what the government is going to offer to the religious party. I can only suggest that it should not be something which is not possible,” he said.

To a question about a deal, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was facing cases in various courts.

Former opposition leader and senior leader of PPP Syed Khursheed Shah is in jail for the last over two years; therefore, there is no truth about rumours regarding a deal.

When he was asked about rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, he said he had requested on March 31 National Coordination Committee (NCC) presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan to ban intercity passenger transport to stop spread of virus from one place to another and allow goods transport.

“My suggestion was not accepted by the NCOC and everyone knows cases of Covid-19 are rising with each passing day as on Sunday 149 people died of the Covid-19 in a single day,” he said.

He said he had requested to ban intercity transport for only two weeks and if they had banned it the virus might not spread in such a way.

Health department of Sindh has told him that the Covid-19 cases have also increased in Sindh; therefore, “we will make an effective strategy to stop its spread,” he said.

“It seems that the federal government may not take any concrete action; therefore, the government of Sindh will take measures to control the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

Shah said he appeared before the court in the power case, which was still providing 100 megawatt (MW) to Karachi.

Earlier, he appeared before Accountability Court-III judge Syed Ashgar Ali in the corruption case filed against him and others.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference which consists of 68 volumes against 17 accused persons including Shah, Omni group’s Anwar Majeed, Khursheed Anwar Jamali, and others for corruption and money laundering in the SNPC and the SNPC-II.

The court marked attendance of all the accused.

The NAB prosecutor produced compliance report of two accused before the court who did not appear before it in the previous hearing.

Out of the two accused, one appeared before the court while the judge issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the accused, Zameer, for not appearing before it continuously.

Following the direction of the court, the bureau provided copies of the reference to accused.

The court ordered all the accused to submit surety bond of Rs200,000 each for ensuring their attendance in the court.

The court also sought reply of the NAB regarding an application filed by Shah seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance before it.

The court adjourned hearing till May 5.

