ANL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
ASC 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.94%)
ASL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.45%)
AVN 88.71 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.5%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
DGKC 123.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.24%)
EPCL 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.6%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
HASCOL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HUBC 78.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.99%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
MLCF 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
PAEL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.59%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.79%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TRG 164.49 Increased By ▲ 11.39 (7.44%)
UNITY 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.7%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 57.88 (1.2%)
BR30 25,649 Increased By ▲ 510.6 (2.03%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By ▲ 484.02 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,583 Increased By ▲ 220.54 (1.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Japan’s exports post largest monthly gain since late 2017

Reuters Updated 20 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s exports posted their strongest growth in more than three years in March, led by a surge in China-bound shipments, in a sign the economic recovery from last year’s deep coronavirus slump remains intact.

However, the trade data is unlikely to completely ease worries about the fragile recovery of the world’s third-largest economy, which took an enormous hit from a collapse in global trade due to the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020.

Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday exports surged 16.1% in March from a year earlier, marking the steepest rise since November 2017. That was better than an 11.6% jump expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 4.5% contraction in February.

“The rebound in exports slowed significantly across Q1 and external demand is unlikely to provide much of a tailwind to growth this year,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

“The impressive annual figure was down to base effects from the weakness in exports in March 2020.”

The exports surge was also marked by especially strong shipments to Japan’s largest trading partner China, while the pace of recovery in firms’ exports to the United States remained relatively slow, said analysts.

Shipments to China, Japan’s largest trading partner, soared 37.2% in the year to March, led by nonferrous metals and plastic materials, and also boosted by stronger exports of semiconductor machinery.

However, Japan’s economy was likely to face headwinds from a slower recovery in US-bound shipments, which tend to add more value than those exported to China and elsewhere in Asia, for at least another couple of months, he added.

Exports to the United States, the world’s top economy, rose 4.9% to post their first year-on-year gain in five months, as strong demand for cars and construction machinery such as bulldozers offset lower shipments of aircrafts.

Shipments to Asia as a whole gained 22.4%, while those to the European Union advanced 12.8% in March.

