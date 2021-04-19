World
Ukraine calls for new EU sanctions on Russia, foreign minister says
KYIV: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday called on European Union member states to impose new sanctions on Russia, aimed at avoiding a further escalation in the standoff between the two countries.
"I proposed a step-by-step plan on how to discourage Moscow from further escalation," Kuleba tweeted after addressing EU foreign ministers via video conference. "Key element: preparing a new set of sectoral sanctions. Individual ones are not sufficient anymore."
