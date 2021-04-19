ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Creval investors vote to keep CEO Lovaglio as CAI's buyout nears conclusion

  • The buyout offer launched by the local arm of France's Credit Agricole to expand in its biggest market outside France as Italy's banking sector consolidates runs until Wednesday.
  • Creval has rejected CAI's as too low. The new board meets later on Monday to discuss improved terms for the offer after CAI last week raised the price to 12.20 euros from 10.5 euros in a bid to encourage take-up.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

MILAN: Italian bank Creval said its investors had appointed a new board on Monday, keeping CEO Luigi Lovaglio in the job and rejecting a proposal by Credit Agricole Italia (CAI) to delay the move pending the outcome of its takeover bid.

The buyout offer launched by the local arm of France's Credit Agricole to expand in its biggest market outside France as Italy's banking sector consolidates runs until Wednesday.

CAI had asked Creval shareholders to delay the appointment of a new board.

But the proposal was rejected at Monday's general meeting where a slate of board nominees submitted by DGFD got 42% of votes, paving the way for Lovaglio's reappointment, Creval said in a statement confirming what sources had told Reuters earlier.

DGFD is the vehicle of French businessman Denis Dumont which holds around 6% of Creval. Dumont had backed Lovaglio's arrival at Creval to steer the bank towards a merger.

Creval has rejected CAI's as too low. The new board meets later on Monday to discuss improved terms for the offer after CAI last week raised the price to 12.20 euros from 10.5 euros in a bid to encourage take-up.

CAI will further hike the price to 12.50 euros if shares corresponding to more than 90% of the bank's capital were tendered, valuing Creval at 77 million euros.

Creval Credit Agricole Italia CAI Italian bank Creval Creval investors

Creval investors vote to keep CEO Lovaglio as CAI's buyout nears conclusion

After the initial snub, US formally invites Pakistan to President Biden’s first summit on climate

Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19

Government to hold third round of negotiations with banned TLP tonight in an effort to restore normalcy

PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters