ANL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
ASC 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
AVN 88.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.55%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.78%)
DGKC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.1%)
EPCL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
FFBL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
HASCOL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
HUBC 78.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
PTC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TRG 162.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.37%)
UNITY 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.62%)
BR100 4,849 Decreased By ▼ -25.02 (-0.51%)
BR30 25,516 Decreased By ▼ -184.42 (-0.72%)
KSE100 45,148 Decreased By ▼ -157.48 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,463 Decreased By ▼ -75.2 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

NASA aims for historic helicopter flight on Mars

  • Wind is the big unknown and could jeopardize the mission.
AFP 19 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: NASA is hoping to make history early Monday when the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter attempts the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

The space agency had originally planned the flight for April 11 but postponed it over a software issue that was identified during a planned high-speed test of the aircraft's rotors.

The issue has since been resolved, and the four-pound (1.8 kilograms) drone could achieve its feat by around 3:30 am Eastern Time (0730 GMT).

Data, however, won't arrive until several hours later, and NASA will begin a livestream at 6:15 am (1015 GMT).

"Each world gets only one first flight," MiMi Aung, the Ingenuity project manager, said before the first attempt.

The first powered flight on Earth was achieved by the Wright brothers in 1903 in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. A piece of fabric from that plane has been tucked inside Ingenuity in honor of that feat.

The helicopter traveled to Mars attached to the underside of the rover Perseverance, which touched down on the planet on February 18 on a mission to search for signs of extraterrestrial life.

Ingenuity's goal, by contrast, is to demonstrate its technology works, and it won't contribute to Perseverance's science goals.

But it is hoped that Ingenuity can pave the way for future flyers that revolutionize our exploration of celestial bodies because they can reach areas that rovers can't go, and travel much faster.

The timing of the helicopter flight is chosen with the weather on Mars in mind.

Wind is the big unknown and could jeopardize the mission.

The flight is challenging because the air on Mars is so thin -- less than one percent of the pressure of Earth's atmosphere.

That makes it much harder to achieve lift, even though it will be partly aided by a gravitational pull that is a third of Earth's.

NASA livestream Kitty Hawk space agency MiMi Aung

NASA aims for historic helicopter flight on Mars

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters