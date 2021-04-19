Spurs slapped with $25,000 fine for violating injury/rest rules

LOS ANGELES: The National Basketball Association slapped the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday with a $25,000 fine for violating the league's policy on resting players.

The Spurs rested guards DeMar DeRozan and Patty Mills and center Jakob Poeltl for their 111-85 win over the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Saturday.

The contest was the second night of back-to-back games.

They also played Friday, losing 107-106 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The fine comes one day after the league punished the Toronto Raptors for a similar offence as teams try to avoid injuries to key players during the final busy stretch of the regular season.

In a one sentence news release, the NBA said the Raptors were being fined $25,000 for "failing to comply with league policies governing player rest and injury reporting." The league did not provide any details.

The fine is believed to be connected to the Raptors' decision to rest Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam for Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic.