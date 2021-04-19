Kamal vows to present Baldia as a model

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal who is also the party candidate for NA-249, said that April 29th would be the last nail in the coffin of those who plundered Karachi’s resources, made false promises and put the city into fire of ethnicity and prejudice.

Karachi has witnessed me as Nazim, making untiring efforts day and night for the betterment of this city and eventually making it as one of the 12th fastest developing cities in the world. Our work is a guarantee of our character. If the people of Baldia want to get their problems resolved once and forever, they should give us a chance because non other than us know problems and their viable solutions.

Inshallah we will present Baldia as a model for the whole of Pakistan. He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of Iftar reception at Ittehad Town, Khyber Chowk.

Even though there are no vacancies from a councillor to a prime minister left vacant, our problems are increasing day by day, because it is not the problem of authority, but of character,” he added.

He said that water is the most basic need of life but unfortunately the people of Baldia Town have been deprived of this basic need as well. He said that for the last time in Baldia Town, water and other facilities were provided during my tenure as City Nazim.

I built a 100-bed heart disease hospital, and dozens of parks for Baldia, but after our Tenure came to an end, work on these projects stalled, he concluded.

