PTI govt has reason to feel emboldened

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled a development package worth Rs 446 billion to uplift “backward” areas of Sindh province through power supply, irrigation, sports and communication projects.

Reaching out to the backward areas of Sindh, which is ruled by opposition’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), is a smart move on the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The federal government has a reason to feel emboldened: the 10-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is dead in water much before it could launch its anti-government ‘long march’. Moreover, PPP, despite its protracted rule, has done only precious little insofar as the development of interior Sindh is concerned. The PTI government’s move is nothing but a sardonic comment on PPP’s performance in country’s second largest province.

Nadir Soomro (Karachi)

