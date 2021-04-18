ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
Sarhad chamber, SEED agree to build sustainable business environment

Recorder Report Updated 18 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Programme have agreed to collaborate in order to build a sustainable business environment and resolve issues facing the business community by bridging the gap between the public and private sector.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the chamber’s research and development cell as well as enhance the cooperation between business and government.

The agreement was reached in a meeting between SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour and SEED’s Strategic Planning Advisor, Omar Mukhtar Khan at Chamber on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the SCCI’s proposal on improving public-private dialogue under an all-encompassing holistic platform.

According to the recommendations made by the SCCI, the meeting said that a proactive strategy would be adopted to help resolve all manner of problems confronting the business community at an institutional level.

The meeting said that the collaboration aims to attract greater investment into the province and to act as a collective voice for business at all levels of government by advocating the interests of its members and the community at large, and providing education, information, and peer-support to assist businesses in strategic decision-making.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion emphasized the need of promoting public-private dialogue. He reiterated his commitment to improving problems facing the business community and promoting a sustainable business environment.

The SCCI President expressed his gratitude to Mukhtar and SEED for agreeing to collaborate with the chamber.

