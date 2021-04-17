Federal Govt decides to register case against Rana Sanaullah on terrorism charges for threatening the government officials

The federal government has decided to book Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Rana Sanaullah, under terrorism charges for threatening the government officials.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, on Saturday. While addressing the media after visiting the injured cops at DHQ Rawalpindi, Chaudhry said that Rana Sanaullah used threatening language against the government officials, including the Punjab chief secretary, and the commissioner on Friday. A case will be registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act, for which instructions have been given.

“Federal government has decided to take action against Rana Sanaullah and book him under terrorism charges,” he said, warning opposition leaders to refrain from crossing red lines and carry out politics within a set domain.

“You cannot threaten or blackmail the government officials,” he noted. Responding to a question over an ongoing tussle between TLP and the government, Fawad Chaudhry said that the situation in the country has returned to normal, adding that no one could challenge the writ of the state.

Chaudhry commended the interior ministry, religious affairs ministry, and provincial governments for jointly taking action to successfully control the protests. “It is once again firmly established that state writ can’t be challenged.”

He said Pakistan was the world's fifth-largest country by population and atomic power; no one should make the mistake of undermining the state.

Fawad Chaudhry asserted that although Pakistan is a functional democracy which allows the different point of views, but no one should attempt to blackmail the government or think they could exert power over it. He also rejected the notion regarding foreign involvement in the ban of TLP and termed it an internal decision.

“Everyone is agreed on the love and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), but those doing politics for personal interests in the name of the Holy Prophet are condemnable,” he added.