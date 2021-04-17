ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
FM to leave for UAE to discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

  • He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.
APP Updated 17 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday will embark on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates where he would meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

The foreign minister will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media, Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

The foreign minister will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

“Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared history and values. High-level visits between the two countries have played a pivotal role in providing further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues,” the spokesperson added.

Foreign Office Shah Mahmood Qureshi Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan

