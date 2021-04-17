Iftikhar Malik steps down as member RUDA

LAHORE: Iftikhar Ali Malik on Friday stepped down as member Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) owing to his pre occupation as President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other important engagements.

In his resignation, Malik expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for reposing their trust by appointing him in RUDA, one of the emerging state of the art mega project of international standard. He stated he is also holding the portfolios of Chairman United Business Group, Chairman the Founder and Chairman Guard Group of Industries besides patron in chief of Rowing and polo clubs and others as well as CEO 200 beds Mumtaz Bakhtawar Memorial Trust Hospitals.

