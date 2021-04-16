PM Khan pays tribute to  police force for 'heroic role against organized violence'

Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid special tribute to the police force for their heroic performance against the chaos created by members of the now-banned organization, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Khan took to Twitter to praise the country’s police for their stand against the organized violence caused by the activists of the religiopolitical party.“I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organized violence intended to create chaos to blackmail govt. Khan quoted official figures to note that four policemen had martyred and over 600 were injured during hundreds of violent clashes with protesters across the country.

“Four policemen were martyred & over 600 injured. Our nation is indebted to these heroes & we will look after the families of the martyrs,” he added.

Prime Minister’s comments came a day after the government blacklisted TLP as a terrorist organization under Article 11B(1) of the Terrorism Act, 1997.

Since then, hundreds of TLP supporters and protesters have been arrested all over the country for blocking highways and main thoroughfares and damaging public property.

On Friday, the government also suspended social media applications, including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, to thwart any attempt of mass protests after Friday prayers. The services are gradually restoring all over the country.