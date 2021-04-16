ANL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
ASL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
AVN 89.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
DGKC 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.89%)
EPCL 57.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
HASCOL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 79.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
KAPCO 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
PPL 85.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
PRL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
TRG 165.40 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.29%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 15.43 (0.32%)
BR30 25,755 Increased By ▲ 66.27 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,319 Increased By ▲ 89.23 (0.2%)
KSE30 18,542 Increased By ▲ 31.9 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
China GDP grows record 18.3% in first quarter in virus rebound

  • With the coronavirus pandemic under control domestically, "the national economy made a good start".
AFP 16 Apr 2021

BEIJING: China reported Friday record economic growth of 18.3 percent in the first three months of the year, in a sharp turnaround from its historic contraction due to the Covid-19 outbreak a year ago.

With the coronavirus pandemic under control domestically, "the national economy made a good start", National Bureau of Statistics spokeswoman Liu Aihua told reporters.

