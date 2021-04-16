Business & Finance
China GDP grows record 18.3% in first quarter in virus rebound
- With the coronavirus pandemic under control domestically, "the national economy made a good start".
16 Apr 2021
BEIJING: China reported Friday record economic growth of 18.3 percent in the first three months of the year, in a sharp turnaround from its historic contraction due to the Covid-19 outbreak a year ago.
With the coronavirus pandemic under control domestically, "the national economy made a good start", National Bureau of Statistics spokeswoman Liu Aihua told reporters.
