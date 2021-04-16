ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
Pakistan

KU, PMSA ink MoU to collaborate in maritime domain

Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand collaboration in the maritime domain by strengthening the cooperation between the two organisations.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the PMSA Headquarters Karachi. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Director General PMSA Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib Khattak signed the MoU documents.

KU’s five member delegation led by its vice chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Director ORIC Professor Dr Aliya Rehman, Manager Research Operations ORIC Dr Asma Tabassum, focal person from Department of Mass Communication Samina Qureshi visited the PSMA.

On this occasion, the PSMA’s Deputy Director General Faisal Sadiq, Director Training Commander Farooq, Director Operations Commander Abdullah, Deputy Director Training Lieutenant Taimur and others were also present in the signing ceremony.

As per the MoU, both organisations would also arrange seminars, workshops, and training sessions for capacity building for the students and would also publish joint research publications to promote their work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

