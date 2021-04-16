AC adjourns hearing

LAHORE: An accountability court adjourned to May 04 the proceedings in a money laundering reference against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and directed the NAB to produce prosecution witnesses on next hearing for recording their statements.

Earlier Shehbaz Sharif was not produce before the court. Leader of Opposition in Punjab PA Hamza Shehbaz was also not appeared before the court due to illness. His counsel had pleaded for one day exemption from the court and submitted his medical report. The court allowed one day exemption and rose till next date of hearing.

