Girls school in Mehar: Japan extends grant to KKO

KARACHI: The Government of Japan extended a grant of US$ 98,969 to Kaus-e-Kazah Welfare Organization (KKO) for “The Project for Construction of Girls School at Mehar in Dadu District” under the scheme of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The grant was utilized for the construction of a girls’ school, in the remote locality of Mehar Village in Dadu, Sindh, to be able to cater to the ideal of fulfilling the basic human right of education in the rural area of Sindh. In addition to the construction of the school, the GGP grant was provided for procurement of equipment and furniture for the pupils.—PR

