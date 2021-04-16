40th anniversary: Dawlance launches special edition product range

KARACHI: Dawlance is celebrating its 40th Anniversary by introducing a new range of high-performance home appliances. With extensive research, this technology-leading enterprise of Pakistan, has gained deep insights about the evolving needs and preferences of its customers. Whereby, revolutionary features are being added to its reliable, award-winning products that are trusted to enhance living-standards, convenience and energy-conservation.
With four decades of innovations and experience, this brand has created a beautiful balance between technology and nature. Its service culture is enriched with highly responsive 24/7 customer-care along with a nationwide network of 1800+ dealers, to serve beyond the customers’ expectations.
On the auspicious occasion of its 40th Anniversary, Dawlance will be unveiling a Special Edition Product line-up for consumers. These 40th Special Edition products are a manifesto for all the customers who have remained loyal to Dawlance, which over the years has enhanced & improved their lifestyles.
The Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance – Umar Ahsan Khan stated that: These special-edition products will commemorate our 40 years of progress, while performing in sync with nature, to offer better comfort, satisfaction and health for the consumers. I would like to attribute our robust achievements & success, to the diligent efforts of our workforce and dealers. The company remains committed to the wellbeing of our customers, employees, dealers and the community at large.”—PR
