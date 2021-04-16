This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “PDM’s arrogance and PPP’s response” carried by the newspaper on Wednesday. It has concluded its argument by saying, among other things, that “if at all the PDM components were to resign from the assemblies, the government would not have fallen. Instead, it could call by-elections for all the vacated seats, compelling the opposition parties to contest the same seats as they have already been doing in various by-elections.”

Treating complex issues and problems as if they are much simpler than they really are is nothing but an oversimplified view of the situation. En masse resignations will surely create a political impasse in the country. The government will have no option but to call fresh general elections, not by-elections. Opposition’s resignations will certainly contribute to people’s growing restlessness with the existing government.

Zafar Mirza (Lahore)

