ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Huawei offers Ramazan deals

16 Apr 2021

LAHORE: To celebrate the blessings of Ramazan, the global technology leader - Huawei is offering many high-valued free-gifts for its customers upon the purchase of some of their bestselling devices.

The buyers of HUAWEI Nova 7i and the HUAWEI Y7a device will get four fascinating gifts absolutely FREE! These include: a branded JBL speaker, Huawei P-47 wireless headphones, a Coco’ Bluetooth Speaker and a stylish table lamp. Other customers can also choose to get any one of these fabulous rewards if they purchase a HUAWEI Y6p, Y8p, Y9a, Y6s or Y9 Prime. This offer will remain valid from 12th April, till 11th May 2021, for purchases made from any Huawei outlet across Pakistan.

The Country Manager of Huawei Pakistan, Scott Huang stated: “All segments of Huawei fans can now savor the technological prowess of these revolutionary smart-devices, while enjoying the innovative accessories being offered as gifts. This offer will enrich their lives as they can have a more productive and exciting Ramadan experience with insightful infotainment, multi-tasking and fascinating video/audio connectivity through the most powerful cameras.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ramazan Huawei Pakistan Ramazan deals

Huawei offers Ramazan deals

POL products’ prices slashed

PM, China’s envoy discuss CPEC projects

Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Personal income tax: FBR trying to reduce number of slabs to 5

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Citigroup exits 13 global consumer banking markets

Afghan peace process: Troop pullout should coincide with progress: FO

US sanctions Russia, Moscow reacts angrily

Eurobond inflows push up forex reserves to $23bn

Additional SDRs to give ‘meaningful’ support: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.