Huawei offers Ramazan deals

LAHORE: To celebrate the blessings of Ramazan, the global technology leader - Huawei is offering many high-valued free-gifts for its customers upon the purchase of some of their bestselling devices.

The buyers of HUAWEI Nova 7i and the HUAWEI Y7a device will get four fascinating gifts absolutely FREE! These include: a branded JBL speaker, Huawei P-47 wireless headphones, a Coco’ Bluetooth Speaker and a stylish table lamp. Other customers can also choose to get any one of these fabulous rewards if they purchase a HUAWEI Y6p, Y8p, Y9a, Y6s or Y9 Prime. This offer will remain valid from 12th April, till 11th May 2021, for purchases made from any Huawei outlet across Pakistan.

The Country Manager of Huawei Pakistan, Scott Huang stated: “All segments of Huawei fans can now savor the technological prowess of these revolutionary smart-devices, while enjoying the innovative accessories being offered as gifts. This offer will enrich their lives as they can have a more productive and exciting Ramadan experience with insightful infotainment, multi-tasking and fascinating video/audio connectivity through the most powerful cameras.”—PR

