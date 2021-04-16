KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 15, 2021).

======================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================== As on: 15-04-2021 ======================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================== Seven Star Sec. Attock Ref. 2,000 253.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 253.50 Azee Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 10,000 263.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 263.50 New Peak Securities Ghani Global Holding 1,000 33.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 33.40 Azee Sec. Hascol Petroleum 277,500 9.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 277,500 9.75 EFG Hermes Indus Motor 6,800 1,125.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,800 1,125.59 Azee Sec. Nat. Refinery 5,000 591.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 591.00 FDM Capital NetSol Technologies 1,000 177.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 177.40 Topline Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 500 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 14.00 EFG Hermes Pak Suzuki 40,000 305.00 JS Global Cap. 50,000 312.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 308.89 Azee Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 19,000 86.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 86.35 Intermarket Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 166.00 Azee Sec. 35,000 165.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 165.42 ======================================================================== Total Turnover 472,800 ========================================================================

