Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
16 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 15, 2021).
========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================
As on: 15-04-2021
========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
========================================================================
Seven Star Sec. Attock Ref. 2,000 253.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 253.50
Azee Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 10,000 263.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 263.50
New Peak Securities Ghani Global Holding 1,000 33.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 33.40
Azee Sec. Hascol Petroleum 277,500 9.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 277,500 9.75
EFG Hermes Indus Motor 6,800 1,125.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,800 1,125.59
Azee Sec. Nat. Refinery 5,000 591.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 591.00
FDM Capital NetSol Technologies 1,000 177.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 177.40
Topline Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 500 14.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 14.00
EFG Hermes Pak Suzuki 40,000 305.00
JS Global Cap. 50,000 312.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 308.89
Azee Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 19,000 86.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 86.35
Intermarket Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 166.00
Azee Sec. 35,000 165.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 165.42
========================================================================
Total Turnover 472,800
========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.