ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 16 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 15, 2021).

========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================
As on: 15-04-2021
========================================================================
Member                 Company                       Turnover      Rates
Name                                                of Shares
========================================================================
Seven Star Sec.        Attock Ref.                      2,000     253.50
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         2,000     253.50
Azee Sec.              Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.             10,000     263.50
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        10,000     263.50
New Peak Securities    Ghani Global Holding             1,000      33.40
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000      33.40
Azee Sec.              Hascol Petroleum               277,500       9.75
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       277,500       9.75
EFG Hermes             Indus Motor                      6,800   1,125.59
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         6,800   1,125.59
Azee Sec.              Nat. Refinery                    5,000     591.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         5,000     591.00
FDM Capital            NetSol Technologies              1,000     177.40
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000     177.40
Topline Sec.           Nimir Resins Ltd                   500      14.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500      14.00
EFG Hermes             Pak Suzuki                      40,000     305.00
JS Global Cap.                                         50,000     312.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        90,000     308.89
Azee Sec.              Pakistan Petroleum              19,000      86.35
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        19,000      86.35
Intermarket Sec.       TRG Pakistan Ltd.               25,000     166.00
Azee Sec.                                              35,000     165.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        60,000     165.42
========================================================================
                       Total Turnover                 472,800
========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

POL products’ prices slashed

PM, China’s envoy discuss CPEC projects

Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Personal income tax: FBR trying to reduce number of slabs to 5

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Citigroup exits 13 global consumer banking markets

Afghan peace process: Troop pullout should coincide with progress: FO

US sanctions Russia, Moscow reacts angrily

Eurobond inflows push up forex reserves to $23bn

Additional SDRs to give ‘meaningful’ support: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.